Libya recovers five bodies, picks up 185 migrants

It brings the total number of migrants trying to reach Italy, but taken back to Libya, to around 950 since last week.

Libya's western coast is the main departure point for migrants fleeing wars and poverty and trying to reach Europe, although the number of crossings has sharply dropped since last July due to a more active coastguard presence with support from the European Union.

The five bodies were recovered from an inflatable boat packed with migrants that got into trouble, the coastguard spokesman Ayoub Qassem told Reuters.

Two coastguard patrols carried out different operations on Friday, picking up 91 migrants in one group and 94 in the second, Qassem said.

He said the migrants were rescued about 15 miles (24 km) off the town of Qarabulli.

"The migrants are from different sub-Saharan countries including three children and nine women," he said.

Most migrants try to head across the Mediterranean toward Italy, hoping they will be picked up by ships run by aid groups and taken there, although many drown before they are rescued.