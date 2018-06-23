Iraq conducts air strike on ‘Daesh’ position in Syria, kill 45

"Iraqi F-16 jets carried out a successful air strike that targeted a meeting of ‘Daesh’ leaders ... in the Hajin area within Syrian territory. The operation resulted in the complete destruction of the targets, and the killing of around 45 terrorists," the military's joint operations command said.

Iraqi jets hit three houses connected by a trench, the military said, adding that those killed included the group's "deputy war minister", one of its "media emirs", its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's personal courier and its chief of police.