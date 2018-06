A Yemeni military source said in a statement to the website of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense "September 26" that the army liberated the ranges of Saleh Ali and Al-Rubah and a local valley in the Directorate of Nahm, stressing that the fighting resulted in the deaths of dozens of members of Houthi militias and capturing others.

The source pointed out that Arab coalition fighters launched a series of raids targeting the positions and reinforcements of the militias in the front.