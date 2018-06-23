Political and diplomatic means are the best solution for Yemeni people: Turki al-Maliki

He also stressed that coalition is determined to continue its efforts to restore legitimacy in Yemen.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the coalition's delegation visit to Brussels, al-Maliki said that the coalition has many options available to act in Hodeidah including a swift military operation.

The Spokesman emphasised the safety of civilians as a top priority for the coalition, adding that the Houthi should present any concession or proposal they have through the UN’s special envoy to Yemen.