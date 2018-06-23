Political and diplomatic means are the best solution for Yemeni people: Turki al-Maliki

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Spokesman of the Arab Coalition Forces Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki al-Malki, has said that political and diplomatic means are the best solution for the Yemeni people.

He also stressed that coalition is determined to continue its efforts to restore legitimacy in Yemen. 

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the coalition's delegation visit to Brussels, al-Maliki said that the coalition has many options available to act in Hodeidah including a swift military operation. 

The Spokesman emphasised the safety of civilians as a top priority for the coalition, adding that the Houthi should present any concession or proposal they have through the UN’s special envoy to Yemen.