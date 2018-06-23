Joint Yemeni Resistance counters desperate infiltration attempts of Houthis at Hodeidah Airport

The latest developments dealt painful blows to the coup scheme in Yemen.

Tens of Houthis were killed after a desperate infiltration attempt into the Hodeidah Airport, while others were wounded or captured by the Amalaqa Brigades forces during qualitative military operations in the southern ring of Hodeidah. A number of the militia fighters fled the fronts, leaving behind their weapons, equipment and dead bodies.

The joint forces have carried out a surprise military operation against the elements of the Houthi militias in the south of Tahita District, which destroyed their military capabilities and reinforcements, that recently reached the rebels from Ibb and Dhamar Districts.

The joint forces, in charge of securing the coastline, were able to clean the Houthis pockets in Mjalis and reach the main road, which the militias are trying to cut supplies lines from the resistance forces stationed at the airport, and resulted in defeat of militias elements.

The Houthi militias also tried to carry out an infiltration attempt into the eastern of Hayes district in a bid to raise the deteriorating morale of their elements and continuous escape due to the successive defeats in the battlefields.

The resistance forces countered the attack and killed most of the infiltrators amid mass fleeing of the rest.

In the same context, the engineering teams cleared mines laid by the Houthi militias in the coastal villages and farms of Al Himah, following a landmine blast that killed a child.

The teams also deactivated tens of mines that have been threatening lives of innocent civilians and discovered large number of stored mines inside boxes.