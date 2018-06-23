Yemeni Army, Joint Resistance Forces take control of strategic sites in Lahej and Taiz

The rebels' ranks and defences were crumbling following the frequent heavy casualties and severe blows they sustained in multiple fronts.

In Aden, the pro-government forces have liberated a number of sites in the perimeters of Al Qabbaytah District, north of the Governorate of Lahej, amid mass flee of the rebels. Other important sites that were liberated included Tor Al Baha, north of Lahej, Dar Sefyan, Jabel Al Sebd, Khalid School, Bayadhi Mountain and Hajma valley.

The forces are now reaching Souq Al Khamis and are engaging in confrontations with the Houthi rebels on the Khasla Mountain. A number of areas were also liberated in the Hamala front.

During these confrontations, the Houthi militias suffered heavy losses in personnel and munitions.

The Yemeni army and resistance forces have also captured large quantities of weapons and munitions and foiled desperate infiltration attempts by the rebels into the strategic Hamala mountain, north of Al Qabbaytah District.

Dozens of Houthi militia elements were wounded during these confrontations.