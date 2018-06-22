Germany's Merkel: Syria must be more secure before refugees return

The United Nations has registered about a million refugees in Lebanon - nearly a quarter of Lebanon's population.

The Lebanese government, which puts the figure at 1.5 million, says it wants them to start going back to territory where fighting has died down. The international view is that it would not be safe for them to return yet.

"We want to help find solutions in Syria so that a return of refugees can take place ... we need more secure conditions for a return to be possible," Merkel said in a news conference in Beirut with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.

Germany has taken in hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees and Merkel is under pressure at home over migration policy, which is threatening to undermine her ruling coalition.

After meeting Merkel on Friday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said he asked for Germany to support calls "for the gradual return of displaced Syrians" from Lebanon. Aoun said on Twitter that he "stressed the need to separate between this return and a political solution for the Syrian crisis".