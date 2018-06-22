Hariri to Merkel: Lebanese economy overburdened by Syrian refugees

"We in Lebanon want the Syrian refugees to return to their country with dignity," Hariri said during a joint press conference with Merkel, adding that Lebanon would not turn its back on the migrants.

According to official figures, Lebanon is hosting 164 refugees per 1,000 residents. In Germany, the equivalent figure is 12. Germany's gross domestic product is four times that of Lebanon's.

A source close to Hariri told dpa that the talks with Merkel were "very good and productive," focusing mainly on refugees and economic stablility in the region.

Earlier in the day, Merkel visited a school that operates as a normal school for Lebanese children in the morning and hosts some 600 Syrian children for classes in the afternoon. She passed out German football team jerseys and tossed a ball with the students.

Merkel is also battling a domestic dispute regarding refugees, with Interior minister Horst Seehofer threatening to close the borders to some asylum seekers if she does not succeed in her plan to find a solution with European, Middle Eastern and North African partners that sees the number of migrants drop.

The German government hopes that, by providing aid to Syria's neighbours in support of their efforts to host Syrian refugees, she can reduce the migrants' influx into Germany.