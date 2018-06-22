Saudi Arabia affirms continuing support for advancing humanitarian contribution

It said this came in a speech delivered by Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Mouallimi at the meeting of the Humanitarian Affairs Section of the United Nations Economic and Social Council at the organization's headquarters in New York.

He said, "In view of great challenges and difficulties facing the international community in seeking to enhance the humanitarian response to children in areas of armed conflict, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has established several projects, notably the rehabilitation of children recruited in Yemen by Houthi coup militias in battlefields.'' Ambassador Al-Mouallimi noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have provided $ 1 billion, including $ 930 million for the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan and $ 70 million for road and port repairs, and Kuwait has also provided $ 250 million to the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in 2018 in cooperation with its partners in the Coalition for Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen.

Ambassador Al-Mouallimi pointed to the Kingdom's initiative to launch a comprehensive humanitarian operation in Yemen for those affected by Cyclone Macono by assisting Socotra Governorate through sending four aircraft loaded with 127 tons of relief and therapeutic materials, 500 tents, 300 blankets and 1,000 carpets, and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has ensured to treat wounded Yemenis who were transferred to Jeddah by Arab Coalition Forces.

Ambassador Al-Mouallimi added, "In the past five months, the Kingdom through King Salman Center has also provided $ 1.7 billion to finance more than 419 projects for 37 beneficiary countries, stressing that the Kingdom is considered a key partner in international development and this