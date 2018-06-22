Syrian army drops barrel bombs in southwest assault

A residential area in Aleppo, Syria that was hit by barrel bombs - Archived

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said Syrian government helicopters had dropped more than 12 barrel bombs on rebel-held territory northeast of Deraa, causing damage but no deaths.

President Bashar al-Assad has sworn to recapture the area bordering Jordan and the Israeli occupation-occupied Golan Heights and the army began ramping up an assault there this week.

The attack has been concentrated on the towns of al-Harak and Busra al-Harir, which would bisect a finger of rebel ground jutting northwards into land held by the Syrian government.

A big offensive risks a wider escalation, as the United States has warned Damascus it will respond to breaches of a "de-escalation" brokered by Washington and Assad's Russian allies last year to contain the war in the southwest.