GCC Secretary-General attends Rhodes III Conference

During the two-day conference, Dr. Al-Zayani delivered a speech in which he expressed his deep appreciation to the Greek Foreign Ministry for its initiative to hold the conference, stressing the importance of the topics it addresses. He said that the challenges facing the countries of the world today are similar, stressing the importance of communication and enhancing mutual trust to achieve international cooperation in this field.

The conference, which was opened yesterday by the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, aims to reach a constructive strategy to strengthen and develop relations and establish security and stability in the Middle East.

The Third Rhodes Conference for Security and Stability, concluding 22nd June with the participation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and high-ranking officials from the countries of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, and from cooperation organisations of Arab countries.

At the conference, the participants is assessing the current security challenges in the region and take a step further towards the implementation of the idea, put forward at the 2nd Rhodes Conference, for a dialogue and cooperation platform for security and stability in the region.