Earlier this month, the outgoing parliament ordered a manual recount of the votes in response to widespread allegations of voter fraud.

It also sought to cancel votes by Iraqis abroad and in refugee camps in several provinces in Iraq after they were displaced by the fight against the Daesh extremist group. The parliament also wanted to cancel the votes of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the autonomous region of Kurdistan.

The federal court said cancelling these votes would be unconstitutional.