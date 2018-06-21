Merkel pledges 100-million-dollar loan to Jordan

Merkel said the loan comes in addition to another 384 million euros (442 million dollars) Germany promised Jordan this year.

Jordan's economy has suffered in recent years due to neighbouring conflicts and an influx of refugees, prompting the government to take a three-year loan from the IMF in 2016 that amounted to 723 million dollars.

In response, the government introduced a series of austerity measures that included a new draft tax law. The bill prompted a week of protests across the country and forced the government to resign.