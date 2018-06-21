UN experts say Gaza health care at "breaking point"

They also remind Israeli occupation, as the occupying power, of its obligation to protect the population of Gaza, ensure its welfare and wellbeing, and to allow and facilitate access to health care to people in need. Health care in Gaza has been further impacted by the high rate of casualties from Israeli military fire on Gazan protesters since late March.

"We are deeply worried by credible reports that treating, and caring for, the thousands of Gazans wounded by Israeli occupation military fire over the past 12 weeks has strained Gaza’s already overloaded health care system to the breaking point," the experts said.

According to the Ministry of Health, almost 8,000 Gazan protesters have been admitted to hospital, with more than 3,900 wounded by live ammunition. Many have sustained permanent injuries, including limb amputations. "It is unacceptable that many of those requiring care, which is not currently available in Gaza, have been denied exit permits to access healthcare outside of Gaza," the experts added.

Out of the 93 applications submitted by Gazans to the Israeli authorities to access health care in the West Bank, including East Al Quds, only 24 were approved. Forty-nine were denied and 20 are still pending. "Denial of access to urgent health care to seriously wounded Gazans outside the strip is a violation of the right to health," they noted.

The experts said that hospital patients in Gaza have been discharged prematurely to allow for new casualties to be treated. About 6,000 elective surgeries have been postponed. Essential medicines are running short, specialised surgical care is running short and long-term rehabilitation services are being severely strained by the many Gazans with limb amputations and serious injuries. The disabling impact on the injured and the financial cost to them, their families and to the Gazan health services is huge and long-term, they said.

While international fund-raising has gathered more than US$6 million to meet some of the immediate needs, almost US$13 million still needs to be raised, the experts said. The funds are required to deploy emergency medical teams, to ensure pre-hospital care by trauma teams, to purchase much-needed medicines and to enhance the rehabilitative services for post-operative casualties.

"This sum is a fraction of the more than US$500 million requested to meet the humanitarian needs of Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory," the experts said. "We urge the world to be generous."

The UN experts praised the response by international and local health NGOs and UN agencies to the crisis in Gaza. They pointed to the work of these organisations to provide the timely delivery of health care teams, medicines, health supplies and assistive devices.

"In addition to its obligations under International Humanitarian Law as the occupying power, Israel has the obligation to respect and ensure the respect of the human rights of the people in Gaza, including their right to health. The Palestinian authorities also bear human rights obligations towards the population of Gaza."