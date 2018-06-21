Merkel leaves for Jordan and Lebanon with refugees at the focus

Merkel was scheduled to meet King Abdullah II in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Thursday to hold talks on refugees in Jordan.

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), Jordan has taken in more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

The chancellor was also set to meet German soldiers stationed in the country as part of the international coalition fighting Islamic State.

Offering support to countries in the region, which have, like Jordan, taken in large numbers of Syrians fleeing the war in their country, is a key aspect of Merkel's aim to restructure European Union migration policy.

EU leaders are working on plans to improve conditions in countries of origin to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.