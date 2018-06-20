King Salman calls to open a new page with Afghan

  • Wednesday 20, June 2018 in 11:30 PM
Sharjah 24 - SPA: A Royal Court's statement said that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has followed with great interest the truce reached by the Afghan government and Taliban movement during the days of Eid El Fitr, expressing his pleasure over this blessed step and his support for it, hoping that it will be renewed and built upon for a longer period so that all parties can work together to achieve peace for the Afghan people.
He added that the Afghan people, who have suffered so much from the horrors of war, and the Islamic world with them, are looking forward to turning the page of the past and to open a new page based on tolerance and reconciliation, renouncing violence and preserving the lives of innocent people based on the great Islamic teachings that call for rejecting division, and for cooperation for righteousness and piety, and forgiveness and reconciliation among the brothers, the Royal Court's statement said.
 
The King asked Almighty God to bring success to the Afghan brothers in achieving what is best for their country, and to reconcile them and to bring about security and stability to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and its dear people, the Royal Court's statement said.