Chairing an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in the interim capital Aden, President Hadi praised the achievements of the national army and resistance in Hodeidah, and all fronts, renewing his administration's clear position on peace, in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216, the GCC Initiative and the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference.
Yemeni President: Military operations will continue to reach Sana'a and restore entire state
- Wednesday 20, June 2018 in 10:42 PM