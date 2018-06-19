Flight No. 743 lands safely at Kuwait airport due to malfunction

The flight landed safely at the airport after taking off, international safety standards were implemented, the corporation said in a press statement.
Passengers were received at the airport and obtained required hospitality, it added. Another plane flew to the planned destination at 8:30 PM (Kuwait time).
The corporation apologised to the travelers for any disturbance due to this incident, it noted.
