Flight No. 743 lands safely at Kuwait airport due to malfunction

  • Tuesday 19, June 2018 in 10:07 PM
Sharjah 24 – KUNA: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) said on Tuesday that its flight No. 743 heading to Saudi Arabia’s A-Dammam returned to Kuwait International Airport because of malfunction.
The flight landed safely at the airport after taking off, international safety standards were implemented, the corporation said in a press statement.

Passengers were received at the airport and obtained required hospitality, it added. Another plane flew to the planned destination at 8:30 PM (Kuwait time).

The corporation apologised to the travelers for any disturbance due to this incident, it noted.