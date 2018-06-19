Saudi air defence intercepts Houthi-launched missile

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the Spokesman of the Arab Coalition Forces, on Tuesday said that at 05:43 the Saudi Royal Air Defence Forces spotted ballistic missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias from Saada city deliberately targeting civilian population in the city of Khamis Mushait.

Al-Maliki said this hostile act proves that the Iranian regime supports the Houthi terrorist militias with qualitative capabilities in stark violation of UN resolutions No. 2216 and No.2231 with the ultimate objective of undermining the Saudi, regional and international security.

Launching ballistic missiles against the populated cities and villages contravenes the international and humanitarian law, he said.