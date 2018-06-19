Coalition Forces asserted that the purposeful targeting of civilians and residential areas by the Houthi militias is in direct violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and have therefore broken International Humanitarian Law relative to the protection of civilians in times of war. The Coalition has called on the international community to put pressure on the Houthis to stop their violent and illegal acts against the Yemeni people.
Houthi militias targeting residential areas in Hodeidah
- Tuesday 19, June 2018 in 3:57 PM