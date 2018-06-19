Yemeni Resistance Forces gain control of large parts of Hodeidah Airport

The Joint Resistance Forces succeeded in taking full control of the village of al-Manzar, west of Hodeidah airport - where the Houthi militias were holed up - in precise and decisive strikes that confused their ranks and exhausted their military capabilities.

The Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces captured dozens of Houthi gunmen who were holed up behind walls of Hodeidah airport and inside buildings in severe and painful blow to Houthi militias and their leaders. Dozens of Houthi gunmen were killed, including field commanders during the raid of the Yemeni Resistance Forces on the Hodeidah Airport.

The engineering teams affiliated with the Arab Coalition and the Joint Resistance began clearing Hodeidah airport and its surrounding from mines and improvised explosive devices planted by the Houthis indiscriminately in attempts to delay the advance of troops inside the airport.