Bahrain condemns terrorist bombing in Afghanistan

Bahrain News Agency, BNA, quoted a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as affirming that the Kingdom stands by Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism, reiterating the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which rejects violence and terrorism in all its forms, regardless of its motives and justifications.

The statement also stressed the importance of strengthening international efforts aimed at eliminating terrorism that threatens international peace and security.

The Ministry expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and wished the injured speedy recovery.