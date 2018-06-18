Yemeni army brings down "Iranian-made" spy plane belonging to the Houthi militia in Hodeidah

  • Monday 18, June 2018 in 9:05 AM
Sharjah 24 – SPA: The Yemeni army brought down an Iranian-made drone belonging to the Houthi coup militia in the province of Hodeidah west of the country.
According to the official Yemeni news agency, the commander of the third brigade, Brigadier General Abdulrahman al-Lahji, said that the drone was loaded with explosive devices in the Nakhaila area north of the Durahmi district.
 
Meanwhile, Yemeni army forces and the Popular Resistance, backed by Arab coalition forces, imposed almost complete control over most areas around Hodeidah International Airport from several sides.
 
On the other hand, the website of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense "September Net" announced the death of more than 500 members of the militia in six days of fighting in Hodeidah, pointing to the capture of a large number of rebel elements since the start of the regaining the city and port of Hodeidah last Wednesday.