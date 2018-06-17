Legitimate Yemeni Government welcomes continued efforts for solution

In a statement released by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), the Yemeni government emphasised that the Houthi Militia’s continued lack of response to international efforts and intransigence will have serious repercussions on the humanitarian and political situation in Yemen. The government added that it continues its current effort to liberate Hudeidah and all other Houthi controlled Yemeni territory.

The Yemeni government condemned the Houthi Militia’s continued practice of planting mines in government buildings and areas populated by civilians and their refusal to allow civilians to move away from areas impacted by military operations and their use of civilians as human shields; a practice that is in violation of international laws as well as our cultural values. The Yemeni government stresses its concern over the safety for the people of Hudeidah and the surrounding coastline.

The Government commended the ongoing political, military and humanitarian coordination with the Arab Coalition, which is taking place as part of the Coalition’s ongoing support for the legitimate government of Yemen.