More than 25 Houthi militia members killed in Baydha Governorate

The Commander of 173rd Infantry Brigade, Brigadier Saleh Abd Rabbo Al-Mansouri pointed out in a statement to the Media Center of the Yemeni armed forces that fierce battles between the Yemeni army and Houthi militias in the directorate resulted in killing at least 25 members of Houthi militias including a commander called Ahmed Al-Junaidi.

In conjunction with the battles, Arab coalition fighters have launched a number of raids resulted in the destruction of six militia vehicles carrying various reinforcements.