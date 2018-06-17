Israeli occupation targets Palestinians launching 'fire balloons' from Gaza

Sharjah24 – AFP: The Israeli occupation army on Saturday wounded two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip attempting to launch incendiary balloons across the border into Israeli occupation, officials said.
An Israeli occupation military spokeswoman said an "aerial device" had fired at a group near the Gaza border that was launching "fire balloons" carrying flammable material into Israeli occupation. 
 
Palestinian security sources said a drone had fired on people east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
 
Two people were wounded, according to Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for Gaza's health ministry. 
 
Some twenty fires were started Saturday by balloons and kites carrying flammable material from the enclave over the border fence and into Israeli occupation.