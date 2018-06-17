Israeli occupation targets Palestinians launching 'fire balloons' from Gaza

An Israeli occupation military spokeswoman said an "aerial device" had fired at a group near the Gaza border that was launching "fire balloons" carrying flammable material into Israeli occupation.

Palestinian security sources said a drone had fired on people east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Two people were wounded, according to Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for Gaza's health ministry.

Some twenty fires were started Saturday by balloons and kites carrying flammable material from the enclave over the border fence and into Israeli occupation.