ERC distributes Eid clothing to poor children in Aden

The charity also organised group Iftar attended by 300 children with their parents and guardians in attendance as part of its Iftar Saem programme organised throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The two events took place as part of the open day organised by ERC at Al Biraigah public park in Aden.

Mohammed Nasir Shazili, Undersecretary of Aden Governorate, thanked the UAE wise leadership and the ERC for their unrelenting support to Aden.

He also wished the UAE, its leadership and people all the best.

The beneficiaries, who were very appreciative of this gesture of kindness provided by the UAE leadership, raised the UAE flags and photos of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan high.