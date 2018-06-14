Sultan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD CP on advent of Eid al-Fitr

In his message of congratulations, Sheikh Sultan wished President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed good health and happiness, and more progress, development, and happiness for the UAE people.

Sheikh Sultan also sent similar warm greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.