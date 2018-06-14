Yemeni minister urges the world community to support Yemen's government to restore Al-Hodeidah port

  • Thursday 14, June 2018 in 2:53 PM
  • Abdulraqeeb Fath , Yemeni minister of local administration
Sharjah 24 – SPA: Yemeni minister of local administration Abdulraqeeb Fath, who is also chairman of the higher committee for relief in Yemen, on Thursday urged the world community to provide support for his government's efforts aiming to restore control on Al-Hodeidah strategic port.
In a statement carried by the Yemeni news agency, Fath referred to the keenness of the Yemeni legitimate government to commit to the humanitarian and international laws and guarantee the safety of civilians and access of foreign assistance to all provinces in Yemen without exception.
 
He said that the Houthi militias, since their control over Al-Hodeidah province, have sent the humanitarian situation in the province to its worst, citing their policies of starvation that resulted in the breakout of poverty and famine throughout the province.