Bahrain condemns Kabul terrorist bombing

  • Wednesday 13, June 2018 in 10:40 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Kingdom of Bahrain has condemned the terrorist bombing near the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in the city of Kabul, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, killing and injuring dozens of people.
The Bahrain News Agency, BNA, quoted the Foreign Ministry as stressing Bahrain’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in its efforts to combat terrorism, reiterating its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.
 
The Foreign Ministry extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this heinous act. It called for the consolidation of all international efforts to eradicate this serious scourge and address its causes.