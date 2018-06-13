Bahrain condemns Kabul terrorist bombing

The Bahrain News Agency, BNA, quoted the Foreign Ministry as stressing Bahrain’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in its efforts to combat terrorism, reiterating its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.

The Foreign Ministry extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this heinous act. It called for the consolidation of all international efforts to eradicate this serious scourge and address its causes.