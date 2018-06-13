Air strike kills 10 civilians in northeast Syria: monitor

  • Wednesday 13, June 2018 in 10:08 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: An air raid on a village in northeast Syria held by the Daesh group killed at least 10 civilians including three children on Tuesday, a Britain-based monitor said.
The coalition's press office told AFP it was aware of the allegations but did not have records of carrying out strikes in the area. 
 
It is the latest in a series of raids on the area that have reportedly caused civilian casualties in past weeks.
 
According to the Observatory, a coalition air strike last week killed 11 civilians in the same Daesh-held area, and another 12 lost their lives in coalition raids on June 1.
 
The coalition told AFP it was carrying out an investigation into the June 1 allegation.