Air strike kills 10 civilians in northeast Syria: monitor

The coalition's press office told AFP it was aware of the allegations but did not have records of carrying out strikes in the area.

It is the latest in a series of raids on the area that have reportedly caused civilian casualties in past weeks.

According to the Observatory, a coalition air strike last week killed 11 civilians in the same Daesh-held area, and another 12 lost their lives in coalition raids on June 1.

The coalition told AFP it was carrying out an investigation into the June 1 allegation.