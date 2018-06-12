Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile base in Hodeidah

Coalition forcers led by Saudi Arabia, and supported by the UAE Armed Forces, targeted several positions and military machinery belonging to the Houthi militias, resulting in killing 47 militia elements and dozens of casualties.

Yemeni resistance forces have succeeded in securing the coastline stretching from Khawkhah to Ad Durayhimi districts south of Hodeidah, while eastern areas of the coastal strip continue to be cleared of Houthi militias as part of intensive efforts to liberate the governorate on the Red Sea Coast.