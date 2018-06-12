Saudi Arabia underscores importance of tightening control on military nuclear sites in Iran

This demand was made by Ambassador Nabil Al-Ashri, Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Saudi Embassy in Austria, while addressing a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency at the United Nations office in Vienna, under the chairmanship of Yukiya Amano, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA.

Al-Ashri said inspections must cover nuclear sites that Iran is likely to use to carry out undeclared nuclear activities and target the security of the region.

The ambassador also refuted the allegations made by the Iranian ambassador against the Kingdom during the meeting.

"The Kingdom will continue in its efforts to counter and combat terrorism in the region, which Iran has generously supported through terrorist militias," Al-Ashri said while expressing the Kingdom’s confidence over the ability and efficiency of the IAEA and its inspectors to carry out the verification and monitoring of Iran’s declared and undeclared nuclear military programmes.