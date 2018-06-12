Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Condemns Houthi Threats to Lives of Civilians: Col. Al-Malki

The Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Col. Turki Al-Malki, cast light on the comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen, the position of the Restoration of Hope in Support of Legitimacy in Yemen, the Houthi interventions and threats to the regional and international security, the targeting of Houthi capabilities inside Yemen and the Yemeni national army support operations.

In the periodical weekly press conference of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition, held here today, Col. Al-Malki cited a statement issued by the International Committee of the Red Cross in which it said that the workers in the relief field have faced life-threatening hostile acts.

''The Coalition condemns such threats posed by Houthi militias, underscores the importance of enforcing the humanitarian and international law as regards the protection of relief personnel and workers in embattled zones, he said, adding that "we are continuously working with the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide the best environment and circumstances for the work of UN organization," he said as quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Col. Al-Malki added that, "No doubt the popular mood throughout Yemen goes against the Houthi militias' behavior and hostile acts in all governorates."

He went on to say that, concerning the humanitarian operations, all 22 air, sea and land relief inlets are still working at their full capacity to allow the entry of the necessary items as well as the relief items of the UN and other international organizations. "As you might notice, as many as 25472 air, sea and land permits and 10688 non-targeting orders have so far been issued reflecting the keenness of the Coalition to remain committed to the protection of personnel and relief caravans inside Yemen, contrary to the Houthi militias acts which threaten the lives of relief personnel and workers in Yemen", Al-Malki said, adding that all Yemeni sea ports are working at their full capacity.