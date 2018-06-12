Jordanian Parliament values outcome of Makkah's summit

In a statement issued Monday, the parliament said that the support provided by "our brotherly countries of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait echoes the deeply rooted strategic relationship between the four countries."

It also sends messages indicating the Arabian Gulf and Jordan have common and inseparable security concerns, the statement added.

Jordan eyes the foreign interferenes in the internal affairs of "our brothers in the Arabian Gulf as disrespectful of these countries' sovereignty and good-neighbourly relations and are utterly denounced by the Jordanian people."

The initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to call for holding this meeting in Makkah is not a new from "our brothers in KSA and it reflects the awareness of the Arab countries of the importance of Jordan to them," it added.

The statement noted that the support provided by "our brotherly countries will strengthen and enable the economy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to meet the burdens of the large number of refugees it is receiving in light of the inaction of the international community and its inability to meet its ethical commitments towards the refugees and the countries hosting them."

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have agreed to provide a US$2.5 billion economic aid package to Jordan, to help the country which is facing an economic crisis following anti-austerity protests.