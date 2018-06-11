Arab Coalition bombards Houthi fortifications in Al Jarahi, Tahita, Bait Al Faqih

The Arab Coalition artillery targeted positions and concentrations of the Houthi Militias on the Red Sea Coast, as the joint Yemeni Resistance Forces are continuing to advance toward Hodeidah Airport, clearing pockets of the rebels inside the plantations, in the build-up toward the liberation of the strategic city.

The Yemeni Resistance managed to secure the coastline extending from Al Khokha up to Al Dorihmi area, south of Hodeidah, amid massive operations aimed at expunging the rebels out of the their bastions in Tahita, Zubeid, Bait Al Faqih and eastern areas along the coastline, with the coup perpetrators suffering heavy losses in lives and material .