Arab Coalition bombards Houthi fortifications in Al Jarahi, Tahita, Bait Al Faqih

  • Monday 11, June 2018 in 11:03 PM
  • Archived
    Archived
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Backed by UAE Armed Forces, Arab Coalition bombarded the Iran-backed Houthi fortifications in Al Jarahi, Tahita and Bait Al Faqih areas on Yemen's Red Sea Coast, killing scores from the rebels who fled the battlefronts en masse.
The Arab Coalition artillery targeted positions and concentrations of the Houthi Militias on the Red Sea Coast, as the joint Yemeni Resistance Forces are continuing to advance toward Hodeidah Airport, clearing pockets of the rebels inside the plantations, in the build-up toward the liberation of the strategic city. 
 
The Yemeni Resistance managed to secure the coastline extending from Al Khokha up to Al Dorihmi area, south of Hodeidah, amid massive operations aimed at expunging the rebels out of the their bastions in Tahita, Zubeid, Bait Al Faqih and eastern areas along the coastline, with the coup perpetrators suffering heavy losses in lives and material .