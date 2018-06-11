Liberation of city enters decisive military phase; Houthi defences collapsing

The military and the reinforcements have been trained for an incursion to the south of Hodeidah, according to the military plans developed for the collapse of the Houthi defences and fortifications.

In his remarks to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Taher said that with the approach of zero hour to liberate Hodeidah, the Joint Yemeni Resistance forces continue to clean the areas adjacent to Hodeidah from Houthi militias and all lines of supply, which have failed to carry out infiltration in Al-Jah and Al Hussainiya districts, resulting in human and material loss.

The engineering teams of the Arab Coalition are working to clean up the liberated areas by removing mines planted by Houthis and their remnants, and to protect the Yemeni people and help them return to normal life.

Taher noted that Hodeidah is in the range of the Arab Coalition and the Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces, despite the desperate attempts of the Houthis to open new battlefronts along the coastline to delay the liberation operation and a failed attempt to lift the morale of their forces in the battlefront of Hodeidah.

He also stressed that these attempts will not dissuade the Arab Coalition and the Yemeni Resistance Forces from entering and liberating the city of Hodeidah from the Houthi militias, amid the collapse of their defences and fortifications in Hodeidah. They have lost a large number of fighters and commanders, resulting in an inability to be stationed in the field.

Taher also pointed out that the Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces, supported by the Saudi led-Arab Coalition and with the participation of the UAE Armed Forces, penetrated the north of Al-Duraihimi district and the adjacent areas of Hodeidah, supported by large military reinforcements, advanced equipment and trained elements capable of dealing professionally with the Houthi militia members, and defeated them.

The Governor of Hodeidah explained that the elements of the Houthi militias loyal to Iran are in a state of panic and collapse due to the rapid field progress of the Yemeni Resistance Forces involved in the fighting fronts.

He pointed out that hunting for the leaders of the Houthi militias by the fighting jets of the Arab Coalition and their fall, one by one, resulted in the escape of a large number of their field commanders who are leading the battles on the Red Sea Coast. ''It represents a severe blow that confused their ranks and confirms the near end of the coup in Yemen,'' he concluded.