Fire hits Iraq's biggest ballot warehouse before recount: security official

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known but it comes as Iraq prepares for a manual recount of around 10 million votes following allegations of fraud during the May 12 legislative election that saw a surprise victory for populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr.



The senior security official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the fire broke out in a warehouse located in Al-Russafa, one of the largest voting districts in eastern Baghdad.



Around 60 percent of Baghdad’s two million eligible voters had cast their ballots in the May election in Al-Russafa district.



A column of black smoke billowed from the warehouse and could be seen across the capital.



Two hours after the blaze erupted firefighters backed by 10 trucks were still struggling to put out the fire, an AFP reporter said.



"The room where voting machines and other election equipment were stored was destroyed by the fire," Imed Jamil, an election commission official for Al-Russafa told AFP.



"The ballot boxes were stored in another room," he said, adding that the fire would not affect the recount.



Interior ministry spokesman General Saad Maan visited the scene and told reporters that "most of the ballot boxes were stored in another building and have been preserved".