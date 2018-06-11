Egypt, Ethiopia agree to settle differences over Nile mega-dam

Talks over the Grand Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia's $4 billion hydroelectric project, have been deadlocked for months. But at a press conferee in Cairo, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signalled they had made a breakthrough.

"We have come a long way in building confidence and strengthening bilateral cooperation," Sisi said.

Ahmed, speaking in his native Amharic language, said Ethiopia was committed to ensuring Egypt's share of Nile water.

"We will take care of the Nile and we will preserve your share and we will work to increase this quota and President Sisi and I will work on this," Ahmed said, addressing Egyptians.

The two sides agreed to take steps to put into effect an agreement - which also includes Sudan - to set up a fund for investing in infrastructure in the three countries.