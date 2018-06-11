Saudi Royal Air Forces intercept Houthi militias’ ballistic missile towards Jazan

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Col Turki Al Malki as saying that the missile was heading towards the city of Jazan and was deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas. The Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces were able to intercept and destroy it. This resulted in shattered fragments of the missile over residential districts without causing any injuries.

Col. Al-Turki added "this hostile act by the Iran-backed Houthi militias proves the continuing involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Houthi militias equipped with qualitative capabilities in a flagrant and explicit violation of the two UN resolutions No. 2216 and 2231 aiming to threaten the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as the regional and international security and that launching ballistic missiles towards densely populated cities and villages is considered contradictory to the humanitarian international law".