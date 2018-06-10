Abdullah II of Jordan appreciates King Salman’s call for a meeting in support of his country

The meeting, which will comprise the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, State of Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, will discuss ways of supporting Jordan to overcome the current economic crisis.

In remarks carried by the Jordanian news agency, King Abdullah II confirmed the depth of fraternal and strategic ties binding his country and the countries participating in the proposed meeting, describing them as never lagging behind when it is time to support Jordan at all circumstances.

The report said King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein will take part in the meeting accompanied by Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Heir Apparent.