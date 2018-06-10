Saudi Arabia calls for a quartet meeting over Jordan crisis

The Saudi Arabia Royal Court issued a statement Saturday saying that "Emanating from his care for the condition of Arab nation as well as his keenness on whatever achieves security and stability for the Arab nation, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been following the economic crisis in Jordan and has made telephone calls to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

They agreed to hold a meeting comprising the four countries in Makkah on Sunday, 26/09/1439H to discuss means of supporting Jordan to overcome its current crisis.”