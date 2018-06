Colonel Turki Al Malki, the spokesman of the Arab Coalition Forces

Col Turki Al Malki added: “The projectile was launched deliberately to target civilians. These senseless actions of the terrorist Iranian-Houthi militia fall under hostile acts against civilians.”

Col. Al Malki reaffirmed: “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will strike with an iron fist all those who threaten the safety and security of Saudi nationals, residents and critical capabilities.”