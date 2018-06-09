Saudi air defence monitors ballistic missiles launched towards Najran

In a statement, Al-Malki explained that the two missiles were launched from within Yemen's Saada Province, towards the Kingdom's territories, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported. He went on to say that one of the missiles fell within Yemeni borders while the second fell in an unpopulated desert area. “No harm or damage was inflicted,” Al-Malki added.

The Arab Coalition spokesman said that the two missiles were launched towards Najran in a deliberate attempt to inflict harm by targeting civilian populated areas.

He affirmed that such hostile acts committed by the Houthi militias are evidence of the Iranian regime's continued support of the militias. These acts are a flagrant violation of UN Resolutions 2216 and 2231, with the aim to threaten the safety and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as regional and international security and stability. "Launching ballistic missiles towards populated cities and villages is considered contradictory to international humanitarian law," Al-Malki concluded.