Yildirim says troops 30 km inside Iraq, could move on Kurdish stronghold

Stepping up Turkish warnings about expanding its military presence in Kurdish-controlled areas of Iraq, Yildirim told Reuters that Ankara would not hesitate to escalate an offensive against militants across its southern border.

The prospect of a major military operation comes less than three months after Turkish forces drove Kurdish fighters from the Syrian border region of Afrin. Turkey says that Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) bases in north Iraq are next in its sights, despite protests from the central government in Baghdad.

"Our forces have now been positioned some 30 km into northern Iraq, working to prevent infiltrations and terror activities there," Yildirim said in an interview on his plane as he campaigned for June 24 elections in eastern Turkey.

Accusing the PKK of carrying out "provocations and traps", and long-distance attacks, he said Turkey would "of course go further" if such actions continued. "We will show no hesitation here until these elements are neutralised," he said.

"Every option (on Qandil) is on the table," he added.

Yildirim said a long term presence on Iraqi territory was a necessity for Turkey and did not violate its neighbour's sovereignty. He said Turkey's actions were in line with international laws and United Nations rulings.

"Sovereignty is one thing and a country's life and material security is another thing. We have always taken care of Iraq's territorial integrity," he said.