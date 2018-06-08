Coalition Command condemns Houthi's threats on lives of civilians and international relief workers

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition reaffirms its commitment to facilitate the work of Humanitarian aid employees of INGOs in the areas controlled by the Legitimate Government of Yemen, as well as the areas under control of the terrorist Iranian-Houthi militia.

The JFC of the Coalition reassured its dedication to provide necessary protection, and guarantee the safety and security of the INGOs Humanitarian workers involved in Yemen, without detriment to their rights, freedom of movements and entry to Governorates in which they provide humanitarian and relief aid.

The Coalition views the threats to their lives a flagrant defiance of the international norms and laws and related Security Council Resolutions. And whomever commits such a crime should be held accountable before the international community.

Col Al Malki added: “Ever since the the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen began its operations, Operation Decisiveness Storm and the on-going Operation Restoring Hope, the Coalition has and will always uphold the highest standards to protect civilians, and provide necessary protection for UN affiliated organizations as well as INGOs working in Humanitarian aid and Relief tracks, which guarantees their safety and security, and facilitates their freedom of movements without any constraints or hindrance, which coincides with the International Humanitarian Law.”

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen condemns the threats the Houthi militia make on the lives of civilians and International relief workers, and holds the militia accountable for any deterioration of the security and Humanitarian status in the areas they control.

To conclude their statement, the Coalition clarified that it is working with its related INGO partners to improve the conditions and create suitable environments to work safely and freely, which will enhance Humanitarian response to the brotherly people of Yemen. The Coalition is fully-prepared to work with the ICRC to provide assistance that ensures the continuation of their Humanitarian work in Yemen.