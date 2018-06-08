Suspected Russia raids kill more than 50 civilians in northwest Syria

Nine children were among those killed when the strikes hit the Zardana area of Idlib province late Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said the toll was rising because more bodies had been found under the rubble of houses destroyed in the air strikes. Dozens were wounded, he said.

The Russian defence ministry dismissed the Observatory's reports of strikes on Zardana as having "nothing to do with reality", in a statement carried by Russia's TASS news agency.

An AFP correspondent at the scene saw volunteers with a crane still searching the rubble.

Half a dozen men in civilian clothes helped carry a person in a black body bag away from the site of the strikes, which pulverised several buildings.

The Observatory says it relies on sources inside Syria for its information, and determines who carried out strikes on the basis of flight patterns, and the type of aircraft and ammunition used.