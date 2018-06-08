Israeli occupation troops kill 3 Palestinians as Gaza protest resumes

Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 122 Palestinians in protests along the border since a campaign was launched on March 30 to demand the right to return to ancestral lands lost to Israeli occupation in the 1948 war of its creation, hospital officials say.

The Palestinians killed on Friday were two adult men and a 15-year-old boy, medics said. Of the wounded, 120 were from live fire, they said.

Among those wounded with gunfire was an Agence France-Presse photographer and a 23-year-old man who was on life support after a tear gas canister penetrated his face, medics said.

"We are not asking for the moon," said Amer Abu Khalaf, a 20-year-old business administration student who took part in the protest, saying it aimed to "break the siege and have the world recognise our right to return".

Israeli occupation has long refused to admit Palestinian refugees from the 1948 war or their millions of descendants, saying they should stay in a future Palestinian state. Statehood talks have been frozen since 2014.

The death toll from Israeli occupation’s measures against the Gaza protests have drawn international censure.