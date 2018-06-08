Saudi CP meets with Bahraini CP

  • Friday 08, June 2018 in 11:54 AM
  • Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz
    Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz
Sharjah 24 - SPA: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence met Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
During the meeting, Prince Salman bin Hamad conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
 
During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the two countries, latest regional developments and a number of issues of common concern.
 
The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Minister of State, Member of Cabinet Dr. Musa'ad Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi and Deputy Head of General Intelligence Ahmed bin Hassan Asiri, and a number of senior officials.