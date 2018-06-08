Saudi CP meets with Bahraini counterpart

During the meeting, Prince Salman bin Hamad conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the two countries, latest regional developments and a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Minister of State, Member of Cabinet Dr. Musa'ad Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi and Deputy Head of General Intelligence Ahmed bin Hassan Asiri, and a number of senior officials.